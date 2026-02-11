Michael George Archambeault, age 60, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

He was born on January 19, 1966, in Waynesboro, VA to George and Bernice Archambeault.

He entered the Army from 1984-1990 in the 82nd Airborne Military Policeman. He worked for Big G Express Inc. starting in 2011.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Alexander Archambeault; maternal grandmother, Berenice McAlister Paciello; maternal grandfather, Howard Sooy; and maternal step grandfather, Frank Paciello.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Melissa Dawn Archambeault; children, Rebeca (Jon) Thomsen of Murfreesboro, TN; Michael A. Archambeault of Murfreesboro, TN; Holly (Jeff) Dantzler of Pensacola, FL; mother, Berenice Archambeault of Waynesboro, VA; siblings, Susan Archambeault of Hampton, VA; Joseph (Anne) Archambeault of Forrest, VA; Therese (Bill) Bailey of Clayton, NC; Poppa to Elizabeth Vaughn-Haggstrom; Kathrin Thomsen; Sofia Davidson; Harley Davidson; Haley Davidson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was a semi-truck driver for over 30 years. He loved being a truck driver. He was an amateur radio operator; he had many friends. He never met a stranger and loved to talk about anything. He was a loving husband, father, and Poppa. He will be missed dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 1pm – 3pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his name to K9 for Warriors.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

