Joshua Michael Brown, age 41, of Murfreesboro, TN, unexpectedly passed away January 13, 2026, in the ICU at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a devastating short battle against sepsis, probable start: an abscessed tooth.

Josh was known for his love for his wife, children, and family. He was always a call or text away and would come to your aid. A kind man with a sense of humor who gave the biggest and best hugs. He loved astronomy and studied the planets and stars through his telescope. He also practiced meditation.

He graduated in 2002 from Holloway High School and studied Business Management at the Daymar Institute, with the Class of 2012. He was an entrepreneur and business owner working with Kindred Home Buyers flipping houses.

He survived by his wife Stephanie Brown; stepchildren Dylan Messick, Kady Messick and Bella Mount, mother Sheila Young (McPeak); siblings Lindsay (Kris) Pelham, Kenneth “KJ” Brown, and Dylan (Ashlyn) Young; nephew Shawn Brown and niece Olivia Pelham; and Grandmother Ruth Brown. He also survived by his brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via a GoFundMe set up for financial support of his wife Stephanie Brown and family.

Plans for a Celebration of His Life are in progress.

