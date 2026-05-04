New Music this Week-May 4, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.

Cody Johnson

Multi-Platinum-selling 2026 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Cody Johnson has released the second track from his upcoming album Banks Of The Trinity, “Hello Lonesome.” The song, written by Jimmy Yeary, Seth Mosley, and Matt Roger,

Take a listen here.

Marcus King Band

The Marcus King Band, led by GRAMMY-nominated country-Americana star Marcus King, releases Darling Blue / No Room For Blue today, May 1. The project follows the critically-acclaimed album Darling Blue, introducing 12 new tracks recorded by the band at Capricorn Studios. Originally released last fall exclusively for Record Store Day on Nov. 28, the collection is now available on all streaming platforms.

Take a listen here.

Southall

PLATINUM Country-Rock Southall unveil their new album, Kinfolk. L Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominee Wes Sharon (John Fullbright, Turnpike Troubadours), the album is rooted in old school Country and revved up by Rock ‘n’ Roll energy.

“Kinfolk… it’s about the people around you. The ones you trust and create with,” Read shares. “This album was a collective effort and I truly believe that collaboration gave the record a depth and authenticity we’re really proud of.”

Take a listen here.

Julianna Rankin

Big Loud Texas singer-songwriter Julianna Rankin delivers clever new song “XYZ71s.” Produced by Big Loud Texas co-founders Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall.

“’XYZ71s’ is a really special one to me,” shares Rankin. “It’s brilliantly written, undeniably catchy and the kind of song that gets under your skin, but in the best way. I haven’t stopped singing it since the day it found its way to me. As my first outside cut, I chose this song because I felt a deep and immediate connection to it, as if it had been sitting in my bones long before it ever found me. I’m so grateful to Jon, Chase, Micah and John for trusting me to bring it to life. I think it’s a song folks will see themselves in and won’t be able to help but sing along to.”

Take a listen here.

Wyatt Flores

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores shares his new song, “Drive All Night.”

Of the track, Flores shares, “I always leave for long drives as the sun’s going down. Most of the next album was written on the heels of a breakup, except this one. This was the last song written on the album. If she’s questioning if you’re serious about her, driving all night is the fastest way to prove it.”

Take a listen here.

Ernest

Nashville-native, GRAMMY®-nominated tastemaker and triple threat talent ERNEST releases his third full-length studio album, Deep Blue.

The album marks several historic firsts within ERNEST’s esteemed catalog – his first time co-producing one of his own albums (alongside longtime collaborator Jacob Durrett), and first time including four outside cuts on any project.

Take a listen here.

Keith Urban

Multi-Platinum and award-winning, Keith Urban, previewed his upcoming yacht rock album, Flow State (out on June 12th via MCA), during a sold-out pop-up show at The Mil at Cannery Hall last week. Fans packed the room shoulder to shoulder as Urban hit the stage to perform covers of the timeless tracks featured on Flow State such as “Magnet and Steel,” “Just the Two of Us,” “Baby Come Back,” and just released tracks, “Summer Breeze,” and “We Go Back” (ft. Michael McDonald) – both available now.

Take a listen here.

Brad Goodall

Songwriter and piano bard Brad Goodall has released his latest full-length project, Hometown, today, available to listen HERE. The album is full of joyful and meditative song-length reflections of love, growing up, realizing what matters, and looking back at a youth spent figuring it all out.

Take a listen here.

Locash

PLATINUM-selling duo LOCASH return with their lovestruck new track “YES.” The first new music in 2026 from Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, the built-to-last love song opens the floodgates for LOCASH’s most prolific run yet.

“Yes, this is the beginning of a new era for LOCASH,” Brust reveals. “Starting with ‘YES,’ we’ll be releasing new music faster than we ever have. Yes, the song is called ‘YES’ — and yes, we’re excited to get this one out and rockin’ through y’all’s speakers!”

Take a listen here.

Alana Springsteen

Alana Springsteen premieres her new song “i loved you then” — a sweeping, confessional track that finds the 25-year-old singer-songwriter more unguarded than ever before. The cinematic yet viscerally human track is one of the few true love songs on her forthcoming sophomore album I HOPE THIS HELPS, set for release on May 29.

Take a listen here.

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