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Home Weather 5/3/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 55, Today’s High Reached...

5/3/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 55, Today’s High Reached 70; Winds Calm at 5 mph, No Precipitation

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 57.6°F, with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. There is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.8°F, while the low was 37.9°F. Wind speeds were recorded up to 7.4 mph during the day, with no chance of precipitation. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.6 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain calm and clear throughout the night, leading into another pleasant day tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
38°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 81°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 71°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 65°F 47°F Fog
Friday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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