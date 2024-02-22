OBITUARY: Maxine ‘Maye’ Koterba

Mrs. Maxine “Maye” Koterba, age 82, of Smyrna, TN passed away Sunday, February 19, 2024.

She was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN to the late John and Alline Hix.

Mrs. Koterba was a hair dresser for many years.

She is survived by her children, Janice Martinez and her husband Alex, Gina McCabe and her husband Thomas, and Joseph Gregel and his wife Keri; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Joseph, Elijah, Ryan, Logan, and Thomas; great-grandson, Mattias; sisters, Faye Adams and her husband Robert and Brenda Patterson and her husband Howard; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Koterba.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

