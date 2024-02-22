OBITUARY: James Dayton Adcox

James Dayton Adcox, age 81 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

He was a native of Lewisburg, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, William P. Adcox and Frances Adcox.

He was a Christian and retired truck driver with Roadway Express.

Mr. Adcox is survived by his wife, Lucinda “Cindy” Adcox; son, Tim Adcox and wife Tabitha; grandchildren Jonothan Weaver and wife Sam, Brandon Weaver, Emilea Weaver, Jessica Adcox; great-grandchildren, Mason Dowden, Lucy Dowden, Knox Wilson; stepchildren, Jarrod Smith and wife Jennifer, step-grandchildren, Zane Smith, and Nolan Smith; brothers, Billy Adcox; sisters, Shirley Murphy, Marie Hammack, Brenda Meeker.

Memorial gathering will be Saturday, March 2nd, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with military honors at 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

