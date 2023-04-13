OBITUARY: Matthew Dean Freer

Matthew Dean Freer, age 28, of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Matt was born on December 1, 1994 in Corbin, KY.

Matt is survived by his mother Cindy Wise Freer Conley and stepfather Keven Conley; his sister, Bethany Freer; brother, Larry Freer; father, Timothy Freer; grandparents, Larry and Shirley Wise and Mary Ann Freer; and a multitude of well-loved extended family, friends and a great dog named Jack.

Matt is preceded in death by his grandfather Wendell Freer.

Matt and his family resided in the Somerset, Kentucky area until middle school when they moved to Alexandria, Tennessee. Matt attended Wilson County Schools and graduated from Watertown High School.

After high school, he began welding training at the Murfreesboro Tennessee College of Applied Technology. Matt was a hard worker, starting the workforce while in high school, Matt has always worked to move himself forward with his vocation. Although his career began in the welding and concrete industry, Matt had recently transitioned into the healthcare industry, enrolling back in college to work towards a degree in Nursing.

Matt was larger than life. He enjoyed the people around him, his church and family. He was a joy to be around. Matt was always looking for a reason to laugh, and he usually provided that joyful attitude to those around him too. Matt was actively involved in New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and was a part of the security team for the church.

Those who knew Matt will grieve our loss, but we shall meet together to celebrate Matt’s life in the spirit he would have wanted us to. Matt was considered by many to be a good friend, an enjoyable person, and a blessing to those around him.

As a young child in Somerset, Kentucky Matt found joy in his relationship with Christ. Life ebbed and flowed, but Matt always found comfort, hope and joy in that relationship. Now, we choose to celebrate his life the way he lived it, with joy and a thankful heart towards God. Please join us.

Visitation is 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, and 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Friday, April 14 at New Vision Baptist.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 14, 2023 at New Vision Baptist Church with Pastor Nick Person officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery in Liberty, TN with the New Vision Security Team serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online: https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/memorial-fund/

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/