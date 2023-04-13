OBITUARY: Edith Mummel

Edith Mummel, age 85 of LaVergne, TN passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and she was a daughter of the late Ernest Edward Yearwood and Nellie Ruth Wilson Yearwood.

Mrs. Mummel was a gifted seamstress and had a loyal following among Nashville’s female country music stars.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Mummel and siblings, Virginia Webb, Ernest Yearwood, and Dorris Yearwood.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie Mummel and wife Patsy of Murfreesboro and Donnie Mummel of Smyrna; grandchildren, Ronald Mummel, Kevin Mummel and wife Marsha, Brandon Mummel, Elizabeth, Brittany, Crystal, Justin and Jeremy Mummel, and Joshua McCormick and wife Becca; eighteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. An online guestbook is available for the Mummel family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

