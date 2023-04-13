U.S. Soccer Federation Calls up Nashville Soccer Club Defensive Duo Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Apr. 12, 2023) – In conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Federation, Nashville Soccer Club announced today that Designated Player Walker Zimmerman and right back Shaq Moore have been named to the United States Men’s National Team Roster ahead of an the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico, a new annual event that will feature the USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central and South America. The inaugural match will see the USMNT face Mexico at State Farm Stadium on Apr. 19 at 9 p.m. CT, aired on TBS, Telemundo, HBOMax, NBC Universon and Peacock.

Zimmerman has solidified himself as a mainstay on the United States Men’s National Team backline. Since making his senior team debut on Feb. 4, 2017, the centerback has made 39 caps, started 33 times and served as the captain six times.

Zimmerman has made two appearances this calendar year for the U.S. MNT, sporting the captain’s armband both times. In 2022, Zimmerman made 14 appearances for the U.S. MNT, ending with a 6W-4L-6D record, 10 clean sheets and a round of 16 2022 FIFA World Cup™ appearance. He also made 10 appearances in 2021, leading the United States to an 8W-1L-1D record, with six clean sheets and a 20-6 positive goal differential.

At the club level, Zimmerman was elevated to Designated Player on April 29, 2022. Since then, Zimmerman opened all scoring for the 2023 MLS season with a 29th minute goal in Nashville’s new Man in Black kit to lead the squad to a 2-0 victory in GEODIS Park. He has started all six matches this season, sporting the captain’s armband for the Boys in Gold.

Moore has earned 17 caps for the U.S. MNT following his debut on June 2, 2018, in a friendly against Ireland. The defender scored his first international goal on July 18, 2021 in the first minute of play against Canada in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, putting the U.S. MNT in first place going into the knockout stage.

In the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, Moore appeared in all six matches including a 55-minute shift against Mexico that saw the United States defeat El Tri 1-0 in extra time to win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Moore then appeared in four matches at right back in the U.S. MNT’s 2022 FIFA World Cup™ qualification to Qatar, followed by two appearances at right back in the U.S. MNT’s group stage matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar.

Moore joined Nashville SC via a transfer and appeared in 11 matches in 2022 for the Boys in Gold while registering three assists and solidifying the right side of the defense to an Audi MLS Cup Playoff clinching berth. Moore has appeared in all six of Nashville SC’s 2023 matches, and has the second-most assists on the team with two.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will kick off against Mexico at 9 p.m. CT on Apr. 19 on TBS, Telemundo, HBOMax, NBC Universo and Peacock.