OBITUARY: Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson, age 65, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Alive Hospice.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Baptist faith. He worked as a plumber with Walter Hill Plumbing.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his father, Jasper Johnson and son, Chris Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Johnson; sons, Dallas Johnson, Jason (Jackie) Johnson, Donovan (Lindsey) Beaty; daughter, Chasity Johnson and Jessica Agee; sisters, Tammy (Nickie) Morton; and twelve grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM until time of memorial service at 6:00 PM, April 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dallas Johnson officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

