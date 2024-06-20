OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Kiser

Mary Elizabeth Kiser, age 96 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Stones River Manor.

She was born in Cleveland, VA and was a daughter of the late Gaines Jessee and Dema Cross Jessee.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Kiser; a son, Eric Kiser; and sisters, Peggy McReynolds and Judy Lester.

Survivors include a daughter, Shawn Kiser Hawk of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Margaret Elizabeth Hawk, Austin David Hawk, and Morgan Lee Hawk; great-grandchildren, Riley Renee Lee Hawk and Andrew Russell Hawk; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Kiser was a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro and retired in 1991 from Riverdale High School as a Teacher.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pam Pilote officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mrs. Kiser may be made to the Appalachian Ministry at First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, 200 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or to a charitable organization of your choice and an online guestbook is available for the Kiser family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

