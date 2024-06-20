Weather 6-20-22-2024 Continued Heat

Expect air quality alerts and possible heat advisory. There is no real relief in longer term forecasts.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!