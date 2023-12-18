OBITUARY: Martha Alexander

Martha Alexander, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

She was a native of College Grove and was preceded in death by her husband, Ross E. Alexander, parents, Url Smithson, and Mary Watson Smithson.

Mrs. Alexander was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Neil Alexander and wife Lynn, Karen Alexander, and Monica Alexander; grandchildren, Joshua Alexander and partner Ann Hilson, Tori Carr and husband Tony; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Mac; sister, Dorothy Zaino and husband Ron; nieces, and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Library, St Mark’s Sages, and Red Bird Christmas Kids.

Visitation was from 2:00 PM until the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM Sunday at St. Marks United Methodist Church. 1267 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

