OBITUARY: Harry L. Johnston

Harry L. Johnston, age 83, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stones River Manor.

Harry was a veteran of the Army National Guard and attended Franklin Road Baptist Church. He retired from Bridgestone Tire Company.

Harry was preceded in death by wife, Carmine Title Johnston; parents, Ewing A. Johnston and Taimie Lunsford Johnston; and brother, Albert Johnston.

He is survived by daughters, Julie (James) Forrester, Allise (Jonathan) Escobar, Dayla A. Stephens; son, Johnny H. (Tammy) Johnston; sisters, Joyce Jackson, June Jakes, Judith (Dave) Sulentic and Janice (Jim) Phillips; and six grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gentiva Hospice, 1639 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. 101, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Stones River Manor Benevolent Fund.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/