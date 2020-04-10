Mark Allen Perkins, age 56, passed away April 8, 2020. He was born in California and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Mark attended New Vision Baptist Church.

Mark is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lynn Perkins; parents, Monte and Nancy Perkins; son, Joshua Allen (Peyton) Perkins; daughter, Haley Grace Perkins; brother, Terry (Kim) Perkins; and sister, Sheila (Michael) Moncuso.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends a memorial will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements.

