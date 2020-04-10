MPD Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of a Woodbury Man

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a Woodbury man in Murfreesboro Thursday evening, April 9.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Rutherford Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival they found the victim, Stephen R. Lopez, Jr., 30, deceased.

The suspect, James E. Evans, III, 27, was detained and subsequently taken for evaluation. He will be served with a warrant for second-degree murder.

Evans and Lopez were acquaintances.

The investigation is on-going.

MORE CRIME NEWS