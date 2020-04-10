Ms. Ashley Nicole Reeves, age 29, of White House, TN passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to David Reeves and Tonya Howell. Ashley worked as a controller at a Downtown Nashville Nissan.

Ashley is survived by her mother, Tonya Howell and her husband Todd of Greenbrier, TN; father, David Reeves of Nashville, TN; brothers, Ryan Denson of LaVergne, TN and Austin Reeves of Nashville; nephew, Zayden Denson of LaVergne; uncles, Tim Denson of Orlando, FL and Troy Denson of Punta Gorda, FL; aunts, Tracy Denson of LaVergne and Tonya Farmer of Nashville; and cousins, Tabitha Jackson, Cameron Brown, Travis Denson, Eric Lokie, Caitlin Denson, Monica Wallace, and Nikki Troung. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Merrill “Mamaw” Denson, and a cousin, Melina Denson.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to your local Food Pantry or Animal Services organization.

Services will be kept private.