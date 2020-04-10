Ashley Reeves

Ms. Ashley Nicole Reeves, age 29, of White House, TN passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to David Reeves and Tonya Howell. Ashley worked as a controller at a Downtown Nashville Nissan.

Ashley is survived by her mother, Tonya Howell and her husband Todd of Greenbrier, TN; father, David Reeves of Nashville, TN; brothers, Ryan Denson of LaVergne, TN and Austin Reeves of Nashville; nephew, Zayden Denson of LaVergne; uncles, Tim Denson of Orlando, FL and Troy Denson of Punta Gorda, FL; aunts, Tracy Denson of LaVergne and Tonya Farmer of Nashville; and cousins, Tabitha Jackson, Cameron Brown, Travis Denson, Eric Lokie, Caitlin Denson, Monica Wallace, and Nikki Troung. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Merrill “Mamaw” Denson, and a cousin, Melina Denson.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to your local Food Pantry or Animal Services organization.

Services will be kept private.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here