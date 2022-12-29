OBITUARY: Marian Thurman

Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be 2:00 PM Monday, January 2, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Cody Turner officiating.

Special thanks to The Arbors at Azalea Court Senior Living-Memory Care caregivers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN.