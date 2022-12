OBITUARY: Karleen Troussen Pozorski

Karleen Troussen Pozorski, age 93, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in St. Cloud, MN on September 14, 1929.

Karleen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Pozorski; son, Robert “Bob” Pozorski; and brother, Jack Trossen. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Sue) Trossen, Jim (Kris) Trossen; children, Barbara (Patrick) Kjosa, Susan Pozorski, Karen (John) Kunstman, Keith (Robert) Weinberg; grandchildren, Michael (April) Kjosa, Ryan (Ruth) Kjosa, Holly (Ross) Nissen, Kelly (Marc) Kjosa Hamilton, Shaun Kunstman; and great-grandchildren, Evan Kjosa, Addison Kjosa, Owen Kjosa, Raegan Nissen, Camden Nissen, Jackson Hamilton.

No service is planned at this time.