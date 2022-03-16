Loretta Ann Rausch, age 64, entered the eternal Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Mar 11, 2022 after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born on Nov 18, 1957 and raised in Elburn, IL, Loretta called Murfreesboro, TN home for the past 8 years.

Loretta was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, devoted wife to James, outstanding mother to two boys, and was a woman of deep faith, conviction, and boundless joy.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, George and Darlene Stoffa.

She is survived by her beloved husband, James G. Rausch, sons, Matthew (Bethany) Rausch and Thomas (Nataly) Rausch, brothers, John Stoffa and Michael Stoffa, sisters, Linda Stoffa-Souders and Lora Stoffa-Cain.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2nd at Grace Lutheran Church; 811 E. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. A luncheon will immediately follow.

In addition to flowers, donations in honor of Loretta can be contributed to Grace Lutheran Church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. Please leave condolences at www.lorettarausch.com.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

