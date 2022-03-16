Mrs. Shirley Temple Comer passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 13, 2022, she was 83 years old.

She was born in Wilson County and lived most of her life in Lascassas in the Silver Hill Community.

Shirley was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 25, 1957 at the age of 18 in Cleveland, TN. She was a member of the West Murfreesboro Congregation.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Ward and Mary Lou Drennan Buhler; and husband, Paul Comer.

She is survived by her son, David (Paula) Comer; daughter, Paulette (Gerald) O’Donnell; brothers, Jesse (Ella Marie) Ward, Jerry (Carolyn) Ward; sister, Charlene (Jack) West; granddaughter, Gwendolyn (Paul) McKnight, and great-grandchildren Jonathon, Cameron, Andrew, and Benjamin McKnight. Special thanks to her caregivers, John Windrow, Gina Wallace, Carol Fennell, Nancy Weedon, Candace Gillespie, Sherry Nunley, and Jeannie Malpass.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/