OBITUARY: Lois Jane (Hardy) Wilt

Lois Jane (Hardy) Wilt passed away on September 27 at the age of 99. She will be buried in the small town of Rushford, NY, where she was born and raised, her father the area’s doctor and her mother their church’s organist (in her early years, Lois hand-pumped the pipe organ while her mother played for worship services).

Lois was a music major at Houghton College, playing a flute solo in her class’s graduation ceremony, and received her M.F.A. at Case-Western Reserve University. For several years, she taught music at primary and secondary levels in Lincoln ME, where her husband Lloyd pastored a church, then returned to Houghton to teach in the college’s music department as Lloyd taught in the English department.

After Lloyd died, Lois moved to Nashville, TN to be with her daughter Cindy, who had majored in flute and music education under Lois. When Cindy passed on, Lois moved to Murfreesboro to be near the family of her son Timothy. She is also survived by her son Kendall, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to music, Lois especially enjoyed camping, travel (especially trips to see family members—nuclear or extended—and friends in Maine or connected to Houghton), watching Houghton’s soccer team and professional basketball (Steph Curry her favorite although “I wish he’d quit chewing on that mouthguard”), practicing hospitality (often lodging and helping international students), and church-related activities. Up until just over a year ago, she was the pianist for Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, where she encouraged the people to sing out, saying “The Bible says to sing. It doesn’t say ‘sing on tune’; a ‘joyful noise’ is fine. But sing!”

Years ago, she wrote “I want my funeral to be a time of rejoicing in God’s goodness.” We will do this at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday, October 5, 2024: visitation—10-11; “time of rejoicing in God’s goodness”—11:00. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

As a substitute for flowers or as a memorial gift, please make a contribution to Nashville Rescue Mission, to which she contributed on a monthly basis along with other charities and church organizations, or to Houghton College’s Music Education program.

