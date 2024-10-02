OBITUARY: Donald Henry ‘Don’ Davis

Donald Henry “Don” Davis, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2024.

A native of Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Bertie Paul and Audrey Pullen Davis.

Mr. Davis was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ann McGee Davis and a brother, Justin Davis.

Mr. Davis is survived by his sons, Paul Davis and his wife Sarah of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ben Davis and his wife Kathy of Wycoff, NJ; stepsons, Steve Bryant and his wife Heather of Rockingham, NC, and Dave Droll and his wife Makenzie of Conroe, Tx; grandchildren, Macey Kate, Stone, Austin, Rayne and Harrison Davis; step-grandchildren, Laura Bryant, Dawson, MacKenna, Asher, and Ashtynn Droll.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Bro. Gary Johnson and Bro. David Hunzicker officiating.

Mr. Davis was a member of the North Boulevard Church of Christ West Campus, a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired Electrical engineer with TVA.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in memory of Mr. Davis.

An online guestbook for the Davis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

