OBITUARY: Everett Baute

Everett Baute, age 77, passed away on September 29, 2024 at Summit Hospital.

He was a native of Harlan County, KY and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 40 years. He retired from the United States Airforce, as a Chief Master Sargent after serving 36 years.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, William Baute and Jewell Summers Baute; son, James Patrick Baute; and brothers, Frank Baute, Tim Baute, James Baute.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Workman Baute; children, Cissy (Chris) Oliver, Kevin (Alexandria) Baute, Justin (Amanda) Baute, Katelan (Bradley Perry) Baute; brother, Karl (Penny) Baute; sisters, Phyllis Middleton, Janice (Lester) Whiteman, Judy (Brian) Diggle, Marlene (Dave) Spivey, JoAnn Miller, and Mary (Joe) Holt.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

