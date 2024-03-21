OBITUARY: Linda Johnson Hartwell

Linda Johnson Hartwell, 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on the morning of March 17, 2024 from natural causes. She transitioned over to the other side in the presence of her beloved husband of 56 years Martin E. Hartwell.

Linda was a former hairdresser, business owner, and sang for the Middle Tennessee Choral Society. She was known for her love of crocheting, sewing, classical music, and theater.

Born in Gahanna, Ohio, Linda was the youngest child of her parents Joseph C. Johnson Sr. and Thelma R. Johnson.

She resided in Gahanna, Ohio most of her life, being a member of Gahanna Community Theater, Capriccio Columbus, Stoneybrook Church, and Peace Lutheran Church. Linda graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1964 and completed her education at the Ohio State School of Cosmetology to become a professional hairdresser.

Linda married her husband and life partner Martin in 1967. They were the closest of companions and had a wonderful marriage full of love, patience, and adoration of each other. Even in their twilight years, Linda would always tell her granddaughters how much she loved their grandfather.

Linda, renowned for her signature spunky stubbornness, would try to operate her electric scooter at full speed, much to the chagrin of Martin. Siblings, children, and grandchildren alike remember Linda for her insurmountable drive for perfection, her unwavering convictions, and her amazing dill dip recipe.

Linda is preceded in death by her father Joseph C. Johnson Sr. and her mother Thelma R. Johnson.

Linda is survived by her husband Martin E. Hartwell, by her siblings Judy C. Griffin and her husband Peter Griffin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Joseph C. Johnson Jr. and his wife Karen Johnson of Tullahoma, Tennessee, by her children Melissa A. H. Sippola and her husband Corey B. Sippola of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Carrie L. Hartwell of Columbus, Ohio, and by her grandchildren Katja K. Sippola and her husband Mark E. Goode Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Sophia A. Sippola of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A celebration of life for Linda’s Murfreesboro Friends and Family will be held at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, March 22, 2024, and for Friends and Family in Gahanna, Ohio a celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 5th, 2024 from 6 pm-8 pm at Peach Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

