OBITUARY: Kaysy Khanounsay

Mr. Kaysy Khanounsay, age 49, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, March 18, 2024.

He was born in Laos to Mao Khanounsay and Manyvanh Luangaphay.

Mr. Khanounsay was a hard worker; he was willing to work seven days a week to support his family. He was employed by Topre America in Smyrna, TN. Mr. Khanounsay was a loving and generous man who was welcoming to everyone he met. He enjoyed being with his family who shared in his sense of humor, love for food, dancing, and karaoke. He was a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mr. Khanounsay is survived by his wife, Mary Sansiri; children, Manida Khanounsay, Kaysone Khanounsay, Kamia Khanounsay, Maylee Khanounsay, and Jade Khanounsay; mother, Manyvanh Luangaphay; siblings, Chanhpheng Khanounsay, Khemkham Khanounsay, Rasamy Khanounsay, Veotha Khanounsay, and Miko Khanounsay; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mao Khanounsay.

A Traditional Laotian funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/