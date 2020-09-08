Lewis William Green III “Bill” was above all, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather. Nothing was more important to him in this world than his family. His favorite role in this world was being “Paw Paw”. When Bill wasn’t spending time with family, he enjoyed exploring nature with his wife, Cathy, and their many friends. Bill took pride in his career as Postmaster at the United States Post Office, and dedicated nearly 26 years of his life to them. One of his biggest passions was his interest in the arts, and specifically pottery. He was a skilled potter building many beautiful creations. He brought love, joy, and beauty into all aspects of his life. He will be missed beyond words.

Preceded in death by his father, Lewis William “Lew” Green, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Tim Johnson. Survived by wife, Cathy Green; daughter, Rebecca (Evan) Miller; son, Richard Green; grandchildren, Presley Miller and Kinsley Miller; mother, Sandra M. Green; sister, Megan Green Johnson; and brother, Richard Evan Green.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Dustin Miller. Visitation will be Monday, September 7, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cheekwood Estate and Gardens. https://cheekwood.org/support/give/tribute-memorial-gifts/