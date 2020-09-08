James Horace Wilson, age 87 of Murfreesboro died Thursday September 3, 2020. He was a native of Nashville and was the son of the late, Clinton and Clara Mae Jackson Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a member of Tusculum Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was retired from, Supervisor with Western Electric.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Faye Slayden Wilson; daughters, Vickie Potts and husband Jerry of Hohenwald, Wendy Beggin and husband Chris of Murfreesboro, Pam Bauer and husband Pat of Nevada, Jimmy Wilson and wife Kathy of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Jessica Hickerson and husband Jonathan of Columbia, Joe Woodard and wife Dana of Columbia, Jamie Burns of Hohenwald, Lauren Barber and husband Neylan of Hohenwald, Courtney Johnson and husband Tommy of Whitehouse, Jake Beggin and wife Darinka of Murfreesboro, Kelley Bauer of Nevada, Jennifer Bauer of Nashville, Patrick Bauer of Tampa,Kyle Wilson of Tampa, Emily Allen and husband Blake of Atlanta; 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 6:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 6:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Ronnie Pittenger will officiate.

Graveside with Military Honors will be 11:00 AM Tuesday September 15th at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfichapel.com

