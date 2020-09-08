Ronnie L. Bryant, age 70 of Lavergne, TN departed this life on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Diversicare Rehabilitation Center in Smyrna, TN.

He was born February 1, 1950 in Madison, Tennessee to the late John Henry and Willie Mai (Moss) Bryant. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Bryant and sister, Gay Elaine Sullens.

Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen Bryant of Lavergne, TN; sons, Stephen Bryant (Sara) of Old Hickory, TN and Corey Bryant (Allison) of McMinnville, TN; daughters, Stephanie Hillard (Chuck) of Springville, TN and Stacy Minton of Old Hickory, TN; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Beverly Darlene Baskin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Mr. Bryant was a former truck driver and aspired to be a mall Santa Claus.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna, with funeral service following at 7:00 PM.