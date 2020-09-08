Barry C. Brock, age 61, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Tommy Ray Brock.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Brock; brothers, Tom Brock and his wife Etta, Tim Brock and his wife Margaret, Gary Brock and his wife Karen, David Brock and his wife Susan; nephews, Nathan Brock, Dustin Brock, Michael Peebles, and Brandon Peebles; nieces, Amy Harris and Wendy Simpson; 4 great nephews; 7 great nieces; aunt, Kay and husband Harold Fulghum; cousins, Michael Fulghum and Kim Mainland; and a host of other family and friends.

Barry was a United States Air Force Veteran. After his military service he began volunteering with Mid-Tennessee Council of the Blind. He was an avid fisherman and a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church. He loved his family more than anything and treasured every moment of his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mid-Tennessee Council of the Blind, 4936 Tulip Grove Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076 or Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/