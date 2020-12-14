Larry Whitney Reeves, age 73, passed away Thursday, December 10th, 2020. He is the son of the late Everett and Annie Reeves. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Davidson; father in law, Charles Wilson; mother in law, Alice Wilson; and brother in law, Charles Wilson, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianna Reeves; son, Chris Reeves and Kari Hyder; sister, Lynda Underwood; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Mr. Reeves was one of the first sixteen team members at Nissan. He retired from AT&T after 19 years and began working from home with TL Wallace. He enjoyed anything mechanical and was very curious about how things worked, if he could take it apart and put it back together he would. Larry was best known for helping anyone who needed it, teaching anyone he could, and playing jokes on everyone he met. He was a hardworking and selfless man. He loved to give knowledge, love, and time. Larry will be missed by all who got the chance to know him.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, December 19th, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.