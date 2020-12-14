James Curtis Underwood, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 10, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late William Grady and Evelyn Mosley Underwood. Mr. Underwood was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Clyde Perry.

Mr. Underwood is survived by his sister, Junita Underwood Perry; nieces, Shannon Henry and her husband Mark; Julie Teeters and her husband Steve all of Murfreesboro, TN; great nephews, Greg Henry of Nashville, TN and Matt Henry of Murfreesboro, TN; great-niece, Olivia Allen; and great-great-niece, Evelyn “Evie” Allen both of Atlanta, GA.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Adam Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Underwood was a retired farmer and of the Baptist faith. He loved his farm, his cattle, Jesus, and his family.

The family would like to thank NHC of Murfreesboro for the love, care and compassion given to Mr. Underwood.

