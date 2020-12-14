John Samuel Youree, II, age 32, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was the son of the late John “Sam” Samuel Youree. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rachel and Samuel Youree and Jack Tuter.

Sam is survived by his mother, Cathy Tuter Youree; sisters, Jamie (Tony) Switzer and Jessica Jenkins; grandmother, Jamie Tuter; aunt, Cheryl Green; nieces and nephews, Alexis Stewart, Gage, Levi, and Jackson Switzer, Mason Goad, Alyza and Reid Jenkins, and Lucca Martoccio; and a host of cousins.

Sam was a loyal son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was generous to a fault to those in need. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Chris Burris, Jeff Martoccio, Clint Shaver, BJ Oliver, Cord Cowan, Javius Wicks, Jonathan Fallon, and Tony Switzer will serve as pallbearers. Jackson Switzer, Mason Goad, Gage Switzer, Levi Switzer, and Tate Kilgore will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sam’s memory to the Bill Taylor’s Bushido School of Karate Sam Youree Spar Wars Scholarship Fund.