Larry B Lampkins, 76, of Lascassas, Tennessee, died on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Larry was born in Mayfield, Kentucky on July 23, 1945 to the late Robert Lee and Elona Lampkins. His brother, Robert Lampkins, and his aunt, Beuton Rhodes, preceded him in death.

He graduated from Mayfield High School and received his B.S. from Murray State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church Mayfield, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, and daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Todd of Lascassas, TN; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and Terry Harrell and sister-in-law Nancy Browning all of Mayfield, KY. He is also survived by his cousin Jolene (Frank) Howell of Paris, TN.

Larry served State Farm Insurance in many capacities across Tennessee and Kentucky during his 34-year career and finished his tenure at State Farm as Claim Automation and Procedures Superintendent at the South Central Regional Office in Murfreesboro, TN.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, TN for their great care, love, and respect shown to Larry.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Mayfield, KY Tornado Relief Fund, or to Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief.

Visitation will be at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY on Saturday, February 26, from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m.

