Mr. William “Sonny” Edward Byrd, Jr., age 78, of LaVergne, TN passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022.

He was born in Davidson County, TN to the late William Edward, Sr., and Beatrice Marie Hensley Byrd.

Mr. Byrd was a graduate of Howard High School. He went on to work for the Metro Transit Authority retiring from the Parts Department. Mr. Byrd loved fishing and his Dodge trucks. He was an avid fan of all Vanderbilt sports and loved his grandchildren. He was of the Christian faith.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pam Byrd; children, Kim Byrd Camp and her husband Steve of LaVergne and Kenneth Byrd and his wife Charlie of Walter Hill, TN; grandchildren, Ashley Calvin, Aaron Byrd, Kenny Brinkley, Courtney Byrd, Samantha Brinkley, and Kortney Brinkley; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Tony Byrd and his wife Wanda and Sadie James; many nieces and nephews; and cat, Cheeto.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

