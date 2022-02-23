Cynthia Joyce Wiser, age 59, passed away on February 19, 2022 at Williamson Medical Center.

She was born in Homestead, FL, and a resident of Rutherford County. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Cindy was a dental hygienist with Sinquefield Family Dentistry.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Neil and Joyce Pfaff Neil.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Wiser; and children, Kathryn (Brian) Ferguson, Whitney (Zak) Redden, Matthew (Ashley) Rogers, Jonathon (Amber) Rogers, Daniel Wiser, Justin (Stephanie) Wiser; brother, Steven Neil; and grandchildren, Kenneth, Quentin, Addelyn, Dominique, Ariah, Catera, Lennon, Brylee, Caroline, Claire, Cole, Skylar, and Caden.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wheel Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com

