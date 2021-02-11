Larry Foster, age 81 0f La Vergne died Feburary7, 2021. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, William Eldridge Foster and Annis Lund Foster; son, Johnny Foster, grandson, Little John Foster; step children, James Glover and Melissa Robinson.

Mr. Foster was a member of Southside Church of Christ. He was retired from Fire Equipment Sales and had worked for O’ Reilly’s Auto Parts.

Mr. Foster is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becky Hiland Foster; children, Clifford Foster Cheryl and Joe Coffey, Lisa and John Doran; David Foster, Richard Foster; step son, Stanley Glover; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and host of other family friends.

Visitation will be Friday 12Noon until 3PM with Funeral service at 3PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Michael Pickford will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com