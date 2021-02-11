Betty Joan Smythia Ryan, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Lewis Regen and Zada Baltimore Smythia. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ryan; a daughter-in-law; 3 grandchildren; and siblings, James Robert and Paul Smythia.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Ryan is survived by her children, Linda (Jimmy) Climer, Gary Ryan, Pat (Ron) Hodges, Pam (Mike) Feliciano, and Ronald (Jennifer) Ryan; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Ryan’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, The American Cancer Society, or Willowbrook Hospice.

The family would like to thank the caretakers and nurses at The Harmony at Victory Station and Willowbrook Hospice for the care Mrs. Ryan received.