Richard Allan Fiala, age 67, of LaVergne, TN (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA) died suddenly Saturday, February 6, 2021 and is now hunting and fishing throughout God’s heavenly land.

He was a devoted husband to Andrea N. Fiala for 45 years; and loving fur-father to JC and PeeWee; beloved son-in-law of Joan Nepsa; brother of Edward M. (Sabina) Fiala; brother-in-law of Carol (Ron) Sorbo, Jo-Ann (Jamey) Ledford; nieces and nephews, Megan, Katrina (Brooke), Nathan (Sarah), Kathryn, Britni (Kenny), Tony (Samantha), Alex; also survived by great nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Fiala; father-in-law, Andy Nepsa; and a great nephew.

Rick loved the outdoors, especially his camp, hunting, fishing, gardening, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held later when family and friends can gather safely.

