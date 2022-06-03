Mr. Kevin Wayne Laughlin of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, he was 61 years old.

A native of New Johnsonville, TN, he was preceded in death by his father, George W. Laughlin; and his nephew, Donald C. Gray.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Smith Laughlin; mother, Donita Jones Laughlin; brother, Donald W. Laughlin; sisters, Christina (Ricky) Lewis, and Terri (Terry) Crum; nephews, Cliff S Debruce, James W. Patterson, David Westmoreland, B. Adam Webber, Joseph T. Rollins; nieces, Toni R. DeBruce, Jackie Baker, Jessica Mallard, Jenna Killebrew, Jennifer L. Sharp, and Sarah J. Rollins; brother-in-law, Reid E. (Betty) Smith; sisters-in-law, Peggy A. Webber, Patti J. Smith, and Kelly (Randy) L. Rollins; along with 20 great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, June 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with Funeral services on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Serving as pallbearers: Jamie Patterson, Michael Baker, Kayden Baker, Chase Mallard, David Westmoreland, Joseph Rollins, Adam Webber

Memorials in memory of Mr. Laughlin can be made to Nashville Alive Hospice.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/