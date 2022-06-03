Mr. Robert Edwin McFarlin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, he was 70 years old.

He was a native of Lascassas and was preceded in death by his parents, John Emery McFarlin and Era Neville McFarlin; sister, Kay McFarlin Ogles.

Mr. McFarlin was a member of Calvary Baptist and was a retired Plant Manager with Paramount Packaging.

He is survived by his wife; Melinda McFarlin; children, Jason Reynolds and wife LaDonna, Paul McFarlin and wife Melanie, Kristy Reynolds Timberlake, Jonathan McFarlin, and wife Damala; grandchildren, Ty, Wyatt, Lynlee, Braxton, and wife Kati, Brailey, Austin, Kobe, Haleigh, Austin, Christy; brothers, John McFarlin and wife Cindy, Billy McFarlin and wife Rita; sister, Nancy Nelson and husband Jay.

A private graveside service will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

