Mr. Jerry Wayne Pitts of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, he was 64 years old.

He was the 7th of 12 children of Volney “Buddy” Pitts, Sr., and Amanda Louise Culpepper Pitts.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Peterson, Aline Hurn; brothers, William “Billy” Pitts, Volney “Sonny” Pitts, Jr. Volney Allen Pitts.

He was an auto mechanic with BJ Automotive on Flat Rock Road.

Mr. Pitts is survived by his twin sister, Sherry Layne Crownover; sisters, Judy (Glenn) Schrader, Nellie (Mason) Spain, Rita (Larry) Hollandsworth, Dianne (Louie) Stem, Joyce (Terry) Hudson; brother, Richard “Ricky” Pitts, Timothy “Tim” (Lanie) Pitts; numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends Carlton and Jean Pitts.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service 3:00 PM Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

