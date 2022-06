Yummy Asian Hut held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1636 New Salem Hwy., Suite G in Murfreesboro.

Serving a variety of poke, hibachi, and traditional Asian dishes, Yummy Asian Hut is your next destination for great food!

Yummy Asian Hut

1636 New Salem Hwy., Suite G

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-8752

Facebook