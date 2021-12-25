Kenneth Lynn Earley, born February 18, 1944 in Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away December 22, 2021 at the age of 77.

He was a resident of Murfreesboro. Kenneth served in the United States Marine Corps and was a very proud Marine. Semper fi.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Harold Earley and Mary Elizabeth Smith Earley.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Dianne Earley; son, Timothy Lynn (Shannon) Earley; daughter, Kimberly Dianne (Chad) Duggin; brother, Gene Earley of Livermore, CA; grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Morris, Josh (Heidi) Earley, Savana Earley, Alex Duggin, Austin Duggin, and Ethan Duggin; and great-grandchildren, Elaina Morris, Wesley Jones, and Evelyn Morris.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.