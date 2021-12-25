Roman Yount passed on December 22, 2021.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby Falls, and William Paul Downs; brother, Ryan Yount; sister, Shantae Bradley.

He is survived by his father, Ray Alan Yount; mother, Vanessa Downs Yount; brother, Tommy “TJ” Rucker; sisters, Erika Jenkins and Zephaniah Johnson; grandparents, Sharold Yount and Ray Alden Yount; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with family and friends will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com