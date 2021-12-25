Gracie Mae Parker age 92, passed away on December 23, 2021.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker. Gracie was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Gracie was preceded in death by her parents; Clinton and Mattie Vassar; husband; Perry “Bob” McMinn Parker; sister, Willie Jean Bailey, and granddaughter, Michelle L. Parker; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Dawn Brock; daughters, Sharon Ann Parker and Betty Jean Elliott; son, Eddie Dean Parker.

She is survived by her son, Robert Edward Parker of Woodbury, TN; brother, James Isaac Vassar of Woodbury, TN; sister, Laura Pearl Sullins of Woodbury, TN; grandchildren, Angie Hutchins-Goins, Adam Parker, Tina Mayes, Brandie Elliott, Brittany Elliott, and Chris Knight; 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family and friends will be from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Seth Waggoner officiating.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2444 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com