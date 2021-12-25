Cameron James Levi Herman, age 17, passed away December 21, 2021 at his residence.

He was a senior at Riverdale High School and attended New Beginning Church in Rockvale.

Cameron was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Garrett.

He is survived by his parents, Buford Lynn Herman and Deborah Renee Garrett Herman; brother, Buford Lane Herman; sister Candace Michelle Herman; grandparents, Buford and Gloria Herman and Jean Garrett and Ray Merritt; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers with Roy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Smotherman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.