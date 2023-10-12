OBITUARY: Julia Christine Oeser

Julia Christine Oeser, age 93 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Paul Oeser who died in 2016, parents, Robert L. Brewington, Sr. and Ethel Brewington; son in law Roger Montoya. brother, Robert Brewington, Jr, and sister Florence Nethery.

Mrs. Oeser was a member of Parkers Creek Baptist Church in Dickson and had worked for War Records for the State of Tennessee. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Oeser is survived by children, Lita Morris and husband Robert, Trina Trotter, Vickie Montoya, David Oeser; grandchildren, Brandon Morris and wife Jenny, Brittany Kirby and husband Matthew, Christopher Trotter and wife Jessica, Megan VanNess; great-grandchildren; Hallie, Graham; brother, Jerry Brewington and wife Glinda.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Interment will be at 1:00 PM Monday at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

