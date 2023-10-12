OBITUARY: Ralph C. McConahy

Ralph C. McConahy, age 92 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

He was a native of New Castle PA and was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth McConahy.

Mr. McConahy attended World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired County Director of Social Services for Cheyenne, WY.

Mr. McConahy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty McConahy; daughter, Lynnette Watkins and husband, Stephen; granddaughter, Michelle Watkins; great-grandchildren; Kelsey, and LJ.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

