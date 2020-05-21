Mrs. Judy Ann Jackson Goforth, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late James William and Babe Young Jackson. Mrs. Goforth worked in human resources for Jobe, Hastings & Associates. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Goforth enjoyed travelling especially to go visit her grandchildren, Broadway musicals, and reading.

Mrs. Goforth is survived by her daughter, Cassie Goforth of Murfreesboro; son, Jason Goforth and his wife Sarah of Auckland, NZ; son-in-law, Gary Patton; grandchildren, Michael Patton, Saoirse Goforth, Gianna Goforth, and Aria Goforth; brother, Jimmy Jackson and his wife Kay; niece and nephew, Lindsey Jackson and Will Jackson; and lifelong friend, Mary Lovelace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Goforth.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 or First Baptist Church, 200 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

